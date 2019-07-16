Migrant Gang Members, Child Sex Offender Arrested near Texas Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three members of violent gangs and a child sex offender as they attempted to make their way through border security to get to the U.S. interior. Immigration officers previously removed at least two of the gang members and the child sex offender.

Rio Grace City Station Border Patrol agents came upon a Mexican national near Roma, Texas, who had just illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico on Friday morning, officials said in a statement released this week. The agents transported the migrant to the Border Patrol station where they conducted a biometric background investigation. The records check revealed that a court in Caldwell County, Texas, previously convicted the man for sexual assault of a child and sentenced him to three years in state prison, officials stated.

Later that day, Kingsville Station agents patrolling ranch lands near the Javier Vega, Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint found a Salvadoran national attempting to circumvent the checkpoint. The agents transported the migrant to the Kingsville Station for processing and discovered that he is a member of the violent Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang. Officials did not disclose any immigration history on the Salvadoran man.

Rio Grande City Station agents patrolling near Sullivan City, Texas, on Saturday came upon a group of 13 migrants who had just crossed the border. The agents performed an assessment of the migrants and transported them to the Rio Grande City Station for processing. During the identification process, the agents identified one of the migrants as a member of the 18th Street Gang. His records also showed that a California court in Los Angeles convicted the man for robbery. The court sentenced him to five years and 11 years in state prison for multiple charges from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Agents identified another member of the group of 13 illegal aliens as a member of the 18th Street gang. Officials said this gang member has an immigration history that includes multiple removals from the U.S.

The previously removed criminal aliens could all face new federal felony charges of illegal re-entry after removal. If convicted on the charge, each could face up to 20 years in federal prison before being deported again.

