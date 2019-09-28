Beheaded Mexican Police Commander Tied to Properties of Jailed Ex-Governor

A murdered police commander videotaped in a forced narco-confession and later found beheaded in Cancún has been connected to the jailed ex-governor of Quintana Roo. The murder of the police commander occurred last Sunday following his kidnapping by a team of cartel gunmen earlier that week.

State Director of Public Security Alberto Capella said murdered state police commander Jose Antonio Archi Yama is connected to disgraced ex-governor of Quintana Roo. Commander Archi Yama. Cartel operatives allegedly kidnapped and forced the police commander to appear on a forced narco-confession video they later disseminated on social media. Officials discovered the commander’s beheaded body in the tourist city of Cancún a short time later.

According to preliminary investigations, a total of six houses belonging to Ex-Governor Roberto Borge were discovered in Archi Yama’s name. Its believed that Borge used Archi Yama as a “straw owner” for at least six of his properties. Borge obtained the properties using proceeds of illegal activity while serving as governor, according to local media reports. Commander Archi Lama served as the personal driver and bodyguard for Borge during the time he served as governor of Quintana Roo.

Investigators believe that Archi Lama knew his captors who forced him to confess to his illegal activities related to his job as a police commander. He appeared in his police uniform while holding a rifle during the forced interrogation video. He claimed in the video to be clearing out the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación from the area for the benefit of a second criminal group called “Los Rojos.” He said he acted on orders from current Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Juaquin Gonzalez. Secretary of Public Security Alberto Capella, and Commander Aquilles.

Initial reports, based on the content from the forced narco-video, indicated that Archi Yama was kidnapped and murdered by the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación. Public Security Director Alberto Capella disputed this account. He claimed investigators believe that Archi Lama was forced to make fake assertions under duress. He further asserted the commander was kidnapped and murdered by members of the Cártel de Cancún. The Cártel de Cancún is a smaller criminal organization made up of primarily local, regional gangs. This gang was led by Leticia Rodriguez Lara “Doña Lety” or “La 40” who ran an independent criminal organization with affiliations or alliances with factions of the Sinaloa, Gulf, and Los Zetas Cartels. “Doña Lety” in August of 2017 in Puebla and according to Breitbart’s law enforcement sources, her criminal organization was protected by ormer Governor Borge.

Former Governor Borge is currently in custody facing numerous charges related to corruption and money laundering. He was arrested in Panama in June 2017 as he prepared to board a flight to Paris while being sought by Mexican law enforcement and Interpol. Borge, a member of the Partido Revolucionario Institucional or (PRI), served as governor from 2011-2016.

