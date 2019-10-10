Cartel Gunmen Enter Mexican Border City Junior High During Shootout

MIGUEL ALEMAN – Students and teachers in a local junior high were forced to seek cover as cartel gunmen and authorities clashed outside their school. Some shooters ran inside campus buildings to hide from police.

The shootout took place Tuesday outside Tecnica 49 Junior High when a squad of cartel gunmen clashed with Mexican police and military forces. The clash follows several days of sporadic battles in an around the city as members of the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) faction of Los Zetas clash with the Gulf Cartel.

Teachers and students were forced to dive for cover and lock themselves inside classrooms. Some gunmen tried to blend with students and staff for protection.

Moments later, a second group of gunmen ran into a collection of nearby government offices to hide from the military. Officials have not formally released information regarding the number of arrests or casualties. Since the recent weekend, gunmen executed two local ranchers and killed a soldier during a shootout as violence steadily increases.

