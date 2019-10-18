32 Migrants Found in Refrigerated Produce Trailer

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents rescued 32 migrants who smugglers locked inside a cold semitrailer on Monday night. The shipment included at least one juvenile.

Border Patrol agents working the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint Monday night observed a tractor-trailer approaching for inspection. A K-9 agent reacted to an odor it is trained to detect, according to Tucson Sector officials.

The inspecting agent referred the driver, a 31-year-old U.S. citizen, to a secondary inspection area. There, agents conducted a search of the refrigerated trailer and found 32 huddled migrants hiding among the produce cargo. Officials reported the temperature inside the trailer as being 47 degrees.

The agents removed the migrants from the trailer and conducted an initial evaluation and immigration interview. The agents determined all 32 to be Ecuadoran nationals ranging in age from 16 to 53, officials stated.

The agents placed the driver and his 30-year-old U.S. citizen passenger under arrest and seized the rig. The two alleged smugglers now face up to 10 years in federal prison for felony human smuggling violations.

Officials transported the 32 Ecuadorian nationals to the Border Patrol station for processing on immigration violations.

Tucson Sector officials said the 47-degree temperature inside the trailer placed all of the migrants in danger. The migrants also faced the danger of shifting cargo in the event of an accident.

“In an effort to prevent fatalities at the hands of smugglers, Department of Homeland Security launched ‘Operation Safeguard’ to educate the public and the trucking industry on the life-threatening dangers involved in using commercial conveyances to smuggle humans.” Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials stated. “Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.”