Report: Mexico’s Proposed Consul for Las Vegas Faced Statutory Rape Charges

Mexico put the brakes on a new consul for Las Vegas after a journalist reported the diplomat faced statutory rape charges back home and managed to avoid prison by paying an undisclosed amount of money.

Earlier this month, Mexico’s Foreign Relations Ministry named Victor Alberto Barreras as the next consul general for Las Vegas. The appointment was placed on hold after Dolia Estevez reported in her column, “From Sexual Aggressor to Consul,” the prospective diplomat faced a formal complaint on the allegation of statutory rape with a 14-year-old girl at a school where he previously worked.

In response to the article, Mexican Foreign Relations Minister Marcelo Ebrad claimed to be a life-long feminist and announced he was halting the appointment. He also turned the matter over to his agency’s ethics department.

Leí la información que publica Dolia Estévez respecto a Victor Alberto Barreras.Estoy ordenando que el Comité de Etica de la SRE verifique, mientras tanto el nombramiento queda suspendido.Toda la vida he sido feminista, actuaré en consecuencia respetando el debido proceso. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) October 29, 2019

In her story, Estevez reports the victim was a student at Technical Junior High #56 in Obregon, Sonora. The 14-year-old girl at the time was an eighth-grader and Barreras served as an English language substitute teacher. According to Estevez, Barrera used that teacher-student relationship to seduce the teen girl and engage in sexual acts, well before she was of consenting age under Mexican law. The alleged victim’s parents filed a formal complaint and a judge issued an arrest warrant. The prospective diplomat reportedly paid the family an undisclosed amount for the charges to disappear.

Estevez notes that Barrera’s criminal history was apparently erased–even the fingerprint collection materials. According to Estevez, various agencies and public officials claimed Barrera did not have a criminal record. In her column, Estevez apparently published the criminal complaint.

