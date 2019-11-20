Ten Camouflaged Migrants Appended near Border Area in West Texas

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 10 migrants dressed in camouflage as they hiked through a steep canyon after illegally entering the U.S. from Mexico. This is at least the second time this month where agents in this sector found illegal immigrants attempting to hide from apprehension with special clothing.

Alpine Station Border Patrol agents patrolling near the Rio Grande came upon a group of footprints believed to have been placed by migrants illegally crossing the Mexican border into Texas. The agents began tracking the migrants as they headed north into “Dog Canyon,” according to information provided by Big Bend Sector Border Patrol officials.

#USBP agents caught a group of ten men wearing camouflage clothes in a remote canyon 100 miles south of Alpine Texas. Investigation showed they were illegally in the US from Mexico and Guatemala, so they were processed according to US immigration laws. https://t.co/auceP6msJ2 pic.twitter.com/KgXtStNl7o — CBP West Texas (@CBPWestTexas) November 19, 2019

The agents began tracking the group of 10 on the morning of November 15, officials reported. A few hours later, the agents encountered a group dressed in camouflage attempting to hide in the brush. The agents carried out an immigration interview and determined the migrants came to the U.S. from Guatemala and Mexico, officials reported.

“This is yet another example of how transnational criminal organizations are attempting to exploit some of the most desolate areas along our border.” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said in a written statement. “Our ability to locate these subjects and effect an arrest without incident reflects the expertise of the agents to navigate these lands.”

Earlier this month, Sanderson Station agents came upon another group of migrants dressed in camouflage, Breitbart Texas reported. The agents began tracking footprints north from the Rio Grande and called for the assistance of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO) helicopter aircrew. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers also joined in the search for the migrants.

By early afternoon, the team coordinated the apprehension of 31 migrants from Guatemala, officials reported.

“The majority of the area in which our agents conduct their assigned patrol duties is desolate, rugged and unforgiving. I am proud to work with our dedicated and committed Agents.” Chief Hudak said in a statement last week.