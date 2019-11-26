Mexican Navy Seizes 265 Pounds of Cocaine from Colombia

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas – Mexico’s Navy seized 265 pounds of cocaine from a cargo ship in the port city of Altamira after it arrived from Colombia. Authorities have not revealed which cartel was behind the shipment.

The seizure took recently took place in Altamira, on the southern part of Tamaulipas, when the Delphi Ranger with a flag from the Bahamas pulled into port. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Mexican Navy, the ship sailed from Barranquilla, Colombia, on November 12 with Altamira as its final destination. Altamira is considered the main international shipping port in the border state of Tamaulipas.

As the ship pulled into port, Mexican customs inspectors and sailors boarded for a routine inspection. A drug-sniffing dog alerted to six black duffel bags with dozens of bricks of cocaine hidden throughout the cargo area.

The cocaine seizure is the fourth of its kind in Altamira where international cargo ships sailing from Colombia have arrived carrying narcotics. On September 7, the Mexican Navy seized 260 pounds of cocaine from the UBC Tokyo. On August 31, authorities seized 265 pounds from the UBC Boston Harmony under a Panamanian flag. On July 28, 496 pounds from Cypriot vessel UBC Savannah were discovered.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.