‘Nothing to Fear’ About Trump Designating Mexican Cartels as Terrorists, Says AMLO

Mexico’s President reassured “there is nothing to fear” over recent statements made by President Donald Trump in regard to designating some cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs).

“I just want to tell everyone that there is nothing to fear,” said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), who declined to elaborate about the topic which sparked controversy since Tuesday night. President Trump announced that he had been working for the past 90 days in designating cartels as terrorist organizations.

During his Wednesday morning press conference, Lopez Obrador said he instructed his Foreign Relations Ministry to work on the case, but in short, his answer was “’yes’ to cooperation–‘no’ to intervention.”

Lopez Obrador said he would not expand on the topic claiming that since it was Thanksgiving Eve, it was not a good day for “confrontations.”

“Today is Thanksgiving Eve and I want to send a big hug to all Americans. Today is not a good day for political confrontations. This is a time for giving thanks and wishing them well.”

During his press conference, Lopez Obrador said his government is about to finish its first year in office and while he is responsible for the ongoing cartel violence, his administration should not be blamed for causing the bloodshed.

“It was a mistake, a crime to have declared war on drug trafficking. We are still suffering the effects of that wrong decision of foolishly striking the hornet’s nest,” Lopez Obrador said. “We are responsible but not to blame for the [organized crime] groups here.”

