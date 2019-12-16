Former Amazon Mexico Chief Hiding from Murder Investigation, Says Interpol

The man who once ran Amazon’s operations in Mexico is currently deemed an international fugitive for an investigation into his estranged wife’s murder, according to Interpol. The suspect supposedly crossed into California from Mexico in recent weeks.

At the request of Mexican authorities, Interpol issued a red notice for the arrest of Juan Carlos Garcia, the former chief of Amazon Mexico, who is the prime suspect in the murder of Abril Cecilia Perez Sagaon. According to Periodico ABC, the murder took place on November 25 in Mexico City when two gunmen on a motorcycle shot her en route to an airport. The victim was in town for the couple’s divorce hearing.

In the days after the untimely death, Garcia missed a court hearing and allegedly crossed into California from Tijuana. It is officially believed he is hiding in the San Diego area, Periodico ABC reported.

The case sparked outrage in Mexico after news outlets reported that Garcia tried to kill Perez with a baseball bat in January, but two judges released him after downgrading the charges from attempted murder to family violence, Animal Politico reported. Human rights activists and congressional leaders called for the removal of the judges and a review of the judicial process, Excelsior reported. Mexico City Mayor Claudio Sheinbaum stated that if the investigation finds Garcia behind the murder, Judges Carlos Trujillo Rodríguez and Federico Mosco González could face charges similar to manslaughter, El Sol de Mexico reported.

