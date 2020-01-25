Multiple Women Stabbed by Homeless Person in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Police in the Texas capital city arrested a homeless woman they say confessed to stabbing five women last night. The stabbings allegedly occurred in the famous Sixth Street entertainment area.

Austin police say all five of the stabbing victims were women with nearly identical stories, FOX7 Austin reported. The incidents took place in a 30-minute period near Sixth and Neches Streets.

“We had officers that were flagged down,” Austin police Chief Brian Manley told reporters in a Friday afternoon press conference. “When the officer went over, he observed there was a female victim that was lying on the ground in a pool of blood.”

“The witnesses described seeing the suspect, after passing their group take a swing, hitting at the victim, hitting the victim and the victim falling to the ground,” the Austin police chief said.

Within about 30 minutes, police officers would find four more victims. Victims said the attacker, described as a homeless woman, would strike her female victims from behind.

Officers quickly set up a crime center and began to search video camera footage in the downtown area. The search led to the identification of the suspected stabber and her location.

“The officers working the real-time crime center began looking at all of our HALO video cameras in the downtown area,” Manley told the reporters. “Through that, they were able to both identify the suspect and track the suspect’s activities.”

A short time later, police arrested 33-year-old Raecala Morris at the ARCH on 7th Street, Fox7 reported. Police say she confessed to stabbing seven people. So far, authorities have only identified three victims.

“If you were assaulted and did not report it last night, it’s important that you come forward,” Manley stated while asking for help from the public.