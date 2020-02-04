Graphic Narco-Terror: Cartel Gunmen Kill Eight in Mexican Video Game Parlor

A group of cartel gunmen stormed a video game parlor and shot several patrons, including children. Eight victims died in what authorities are confirming is part of a turf war.

The mass murder took place on Monday afternoon in Uruapan, Michoacán, one of the largest avocado production areas in Mexico. The gunmen killed eight–including three underage teens–who were playing video games.

Information released to Breitbart Texas by the Michoacán government revealed that a group of at least four gunmen arrived at the parlor in the Magdalena neighborhood asking for “El Ruso” and “El Pelon,” two alleged members of Los Viagras Cartel. The two men walked out of the store and began exchanging gunfire with the four intruders. Ruso and Pelon eventually retreated back into the shop, causing the attackers to direct their automatic rifles near innocent bystanders as well.

#MasacreUruapan Confirma la fiscalia disputa territorial entre CJNG y Los viagras como el móvil en el asesinato de 8 personas esta tarde en un negocio de Uruapan Michoacán @IldefonsoOrtiz pic.twitter.com/UYgeG6RpVE — Unidad De Inteligencia Ciudadana (@UnidadDeInteli1) February 4, 2020

After the attack, the gunmen fled the scene as neighbors rushed to help and call authorities. Video captured in the aftermath records the moment when a woman screams for help after finding that her underage son was among the carnage.

Michoacán authorities revealed to Breitbart Texas the attack is believed to be part of an ongoing turf war between Los Viagras and Mexico’s Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG). Those two cartels have been waging a fierce territorial dispute for control of drug production and smuggling routes.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.