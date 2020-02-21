Texas Couple Gets Combined 140-Year Prison Term for Child Porn

A federal judge in West Texas handed down a combined prison sentence of 140 years to a couple who pleaded guilty to charges of producing and distributing child pornography. The couple sexually abused children and produced videos of the attacks.

U.S. District Court Mark T. Pittman of the Northern District of Texas sentenced Christopher James Regan, 38, and his wife Tanya Marie Regan, 35, of Big Spring, this week to a combined prison sentence of 140 years following the couple’s pleading guilty to producing child pornography. The couple pleaded guilty a handful of charges relating to the production, storage, and distribution of child pornography, according to information obtained from the Department of Justice.

The Regan couple sexually abused children and produced pornography about multiple children, according to prosecutors with the DOJ’s Criminal Division and the Northern District of Texas. The couple also engaged in graphic discussions about sexually abusing children on multiple online media platforms.

Christopher Regan directed Tanya Regan to video her abuse of several children for his own sexual gratification, according to the plea agreement.

Investigators with ICE Homeland Security Investigations and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the couple’s home and found multiple graphic videos. Some had been deleted but were recoverable by law enforcement. Prosecutors said they found undeleted videos in a “users\tanya_000\pictures\privatevids\minor.”

Judge Pittman sentenced Christopher to 90 years in federal prison. He then sentenced Tanya to 50 years. The sentence also included lifetime supervised release in the event they are later released from prison.

“This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse,” Justice Department officials stated. “Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.”

