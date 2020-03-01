CORONAVIRUS: American Airlines Suspends Flights to Milan After Aircrew Refused to Fly

American Airlines announced the suspension of flights to Milan, Italy, from New York and Miami after an aircrew refused to fly an assigned route. The suspension is expected to last at least seven weeks.

An American Airlines aircrew forced the suspension of a flight from New York JFK Airport to Milan Malpensa over concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the region, Business Insider reported on Sunday. The flight cancellation followed the Trump administration’s issuance of a Level 4 travel advisory regarding the Milan region of Italy on Saturday.

After the move by the aircrew, American Airlines confirmed the cancelation of the flight and later announced the suspension of all flights from JFK and Miami airports to Milan, according to a report by Business Traveler.

The airline said they canceled the flights due to reduced demand. The suspension affects only one flight to and from each city per day, the website reported. American said they are “are contacting affected customers directly to accommodate their needs.” They also offered refunds to passengers affected by flight cancellations.

On Saturday, the U.S. Department of State warned Americans to “reconsider travel to Italy do to a recent outbreak of COVID-19.” The statement came as part of a “Level 4 — Do not travel” advisory.

The advisory states:

There is a widespread ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness (COVID-19) caused by a novel (new) coronavirus that can be spread from person to person. Many cases of COVID-19 have been associated with travel to or from mainland China or close contact with a travel-related case, but widespread sustained community spread has been reported in Italy. The CDC has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Italy. At this time, CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Italy. Travelers should review and follow the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines for the prevention of coronavirus.

Four COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Mexico — all from people who recently returned from Northern Italy, Breitbart Texas reported on Saturday. Three of the infected patients attended a business conference in Bergamo, Italy. The fourth visited Milan on an extended tourist trip to Europe in January and February.

