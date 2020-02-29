Mexican Border State Governor Announces 4th Coronavirus Case

A Mexican border state governor announced a new case of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) that has been confirmed in state of Coahuila. The case is the fourth of its kind in Mexico involving people who traveled to Italy. It appears to be unrelated to three other cases previously revealed by Mexico’s Health Secretariat.

“They have just confirmed to us a case in Torreon, already certified the by national health system by the federal government,” said Coahuila’s Governor Miguel Angel Riquelme during an impromptu news conference. “It is a woman, 20-years-old who had been in Europe in January and February. She visited Milan (Italy) and returned on February 25, two days later she began to show symptoms.”

According to Riquelme, the woman traveled with two other individuals who state authorities are trying to track down to carry out tests. The female patient initially went to a private clinic but her care has since been turned over to Mexico’s national health system who is overseeing the response to the Covid-19. She remains in isolation and is undergoing medical treatment, Riquelme said. While the state of Coahuila borders with Texas, the city of Torreon is in the state’s deep southern part bordering with Durango. Coahuila is located across the border from Eagle Pass, Texas.

The confirmation of the fourth case comes just hours after federal health officials in Mexico confirmed the third case on Friday evening, Breitbart Texas reported. The first three cases had been from a group of men who had attended a business conference in Bergamo, Italy. The three cases from that conference have also been placed in isolation while they undergo treatment. Since January, Mexico has had 37 other suspicious cases including two in border states that have since been ruled out.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Tony Aranda from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report