Mexico Confirms Third Coronavirus Case, Warns of Three Others

Health officials in Mexico confirmed a third case of the novel coronavirus and warn about three other cases that are under observation. All of the confirmed cases came from individuals who recently traveled on a business trip to Italy.

On Friday evening, the heads of Mexico’s Secretariat of Health held a press conference where they reported a third case of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) had been confirmed through various tests. As Breitbart Texas reported, on Thursday evening, Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell confirmed the first case. Fallowing that he reported the second Covid-19 case on Friday morning during a press conference alongside Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

During the latest conference, Mexico’s Epidemiology Director Jose Luis Alomia revealed the third positive case is a 59-year-old man from Mexico City. That patient along with the other two confirmed cases had just returned from a conference in Bergamo, Italy, where they are believed to have been exposed to the virus from the same source. They identified that source as an Italian man who resides in Malaysia and traveled to the conference. He has since been confirmed as a patient of Covid-19 in Italy. The three individuals in Mexico are under quarantine and presented with symptoms at the same time, Alomia said. Two of the patients are at a hospital in Mexico City — the third is in the State of Sinaloa.

According to Lopez Gatell, health officials are looking at three other suspicious cases — one in the state of Durango, and two others in the central state of Guanajuato. During the news conference, they did not go into detail as to how those three suspicious cases could have become infected. According to Mexico’s Health Secretariat, since January, Mexican health officials have also looked into 37 suspicious cases that have since been ruled out,

