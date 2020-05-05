Drones Outfitted with Explosives Seized in Mexico in ‘Active Terrorism Investigation’

Authorities seized drones outfitted with makeshift explosive devices in central Mexico as part of an active terrorism investigation.

Drones fitted with C4 and other explosives were found in stash houses in the state of Puebla. On April 22, the Office of Mexico’s Attorney General received an anonymous tip about organized criminal activity that could lead to potential acts of terror.

On April 25, authorities obtained search warrants from a federal judge targeting three stash houses in San Andres Cholula, Puebla. Days later, federal agents and military personnel carried out raids.

Authorities seized three drones modified to carry explosives, an undisclosed amount of C-4 explosives, gunpowder, and several homemade explosive devices called “chrysanthemums.” Other items included weapons, ammunition, and communications equipment.

Mexican officials have not released the name of the criminal organization involved, however, Puebla is home to a few increasingly powerful fuel theft gangs.

On April 22, news outlets in Puebla published photographs purportedly depicting members of Mexico’s National Guard having lunch with operatives belonging to a fuel gang known as the “Valencia Family.” The photographs caused substantial controversy, Proceso Magazine reported. It remains unclear if the investigation into the National Guard is also linked to the discovery of the drones. According to the National Guard, a high-ranking commander was removed from his post in Puebla and others are face similar probes.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Tony Aranda from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report