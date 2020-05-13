Deported Child Sex Offender Arrested After Illegally Crossing Border into New Mexico

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously convicted and deported child sex offender after he illegally crossed into New Mexico. The criminal alien received two felony convictions in 2008 from a court in Colorado.

Lordsburg Station Border Patrol agents received an alert about a group of migrants who became lost in the New Mexico desert after illegally crossing the border. The agents responded to an area near Hachita, New Mexico, and began a search for the lost migrants, according to information obtained from El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents.

As the agents approached the area where they believed the migrants might be found, they activated their emergency lights and siren to assist in locating the group. The agents made phone contact and eventually located the distressed migrants. The agents evaluated both migrants and determined they did not require immediate medical attention. They placed them into custody for immigration violations and transported them to the Lordsburg Station for processing and a biometric criminal background check.

During the background investigation, the agents identified one of the men as 45-year-old Bernabe Marquez Ponce, a Mexican national. According to criminal records, a court in Adams County (Brighton), Colorado, convicted the Mexican illegal alien on two felony charges in 2008. The first conviction was for one count of sexual assault against a child, the second — assault causing serious bodily injury, officials stated.

The agents transported the Mexican national to the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he could face federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal as a registered sex offender. Once criminal proceedings are completed, the man will likely be removed to Mexico, officials concluded.

“I’m extremely proud of our Lordsburg agents who immediately responded to locate these individuals in this difficult terrain,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a written statement. “With the assistance of the El Paso Sector Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents, working in collaboration with our CBP Air and Marine Operations, they were able to rescue the group of suspected aliens in distress”.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.