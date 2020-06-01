Minneapolis Calms as Massive Presence Law Enforcement Regains Control

US National Guards take up position on a street during a demonstration in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 29, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes. - Violent protests erupted across the United States late …
Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
Ildefonso Ortiz

A massive presence by law enforcement and National Guard members helped restore the peace in the twin cities of  Minneapolis and Saint Paul after several days of rioting and looting. Law enforcement officials successfully implemented a curfew and arrested some protesters who violated the order — bringing a night of peace to the city.

On Monday, the Minnesota National Guard along with multiple state and federal law enforcement agencies began a coordinated effort to restore the peace.

Authorities deployed numerous teams throughout both Minneapolis and Saint Paul with National Guardsmen and State Police taking to the streets. The force multipliers helped to free up local authorities so they could continue responding to 911 calls for service.

Part of the law enforcement strategy called for a curfew that went into effect on Monday at 10 p.m. The curfew is aimed at keeping people off the streets at night to avoid confrontations.

During the day, approximately 2,000 protesters gathered at the governor’s mansion and the state capitol in St. Paul for a peaceful protest. However, after the curfew went into effect, 66 protesters remained — authorities arrested them.

Video from local journalists at the scene showed the large presence of law enforcement officials.

Hours later, police arrested three other individuals in Minneapolis for violating the curfew. The large police and military presence was successful in diffusing any major violence following several days of riots.

