Mexico’s Federal Hospital System Boss Has Coronavirus

Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

The head of Mexico’s federal hospitals tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as the nation tries to return to normal activities despite worsening health statistics.

On Sunday night, Zoe Robledo, the director for Mexico’s Federal Hospital System (IMSS), announced he tested positive and would be working remotely. Robledo is the latest of several top officials and politicians who have tested positive.

The announcement led to speculation that he met with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during daily briefings.

Robledo’s announcement comes as health officials claim the pandemic under control locally despite new cases and increasing daily numbers of fatalities. The most recent figures show 117,103 cases and 13,699 fatalities with another 1,175 suspicious deaths still under review.

The figures rank Mexico seventh globally for Coronavirus fatalities and 14 for cases. However, the official figures may not reveal the true scope since Mexico has only carried out a total of 336,395 tests.

Mexico’s federal government has been widely accused of under-counting cases and deaths. Lopez Gatell previously admitted his figures only include the results from government hospitals.

