GRAPHIC: Nine Shot in Mexican Border State Drug Packaging House

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon – A shooting at a house being used to package drugs left six dead while three others sustained serious injuries. The incident comes as rival criminal organizations fight for the regional drug trade.

The shootout took place earlier this week at a stash house operated by members of the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) faction of Los Zetas in the Mirador del Parque neighborhood.

CDN-Los Zetas members were packaging drugs for street-level distribution when rivals stormed the house. The gunmen shot everyone to include eight men and one woman.

It remains unclear if the CDN-Los Zetas tried to fight back. Crime scene investigators did find a revolver on the floor.

Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that the gunmen are likely members of one of the independent groups fighting for local turf. The gunmen knew when CDN-Los Zetas would be present, say sources.

Independent dealers in the Monterrey metropolitan area have joined forces against the CDN-Los Zetas. The power struggle has led to a spike in targeted murders. One of the main organizations is known as “Los Billy’s.”

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo Leon.