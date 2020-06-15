Migrant Rescued from Near-Death in Texas Heat near Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant who nearly died from the extreme heat along the Texas border with Mexico. The rescue marks the 222nd time this fiscal year that agents in this single sector have rescued migrants being smuggled into the U.S.

Agents patrolling near the Rio Grand River by the town of La Joya, Texas, on June 10 encountered a Mexican man who had illegally crossed the border from Mexico, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials. The man told the agents he left his brother behind and he needed medical attention.

The agents followed the man through the thick brush back to where he left his brother. The agents found the man and determined he was unconscious and unresponsive to stimuli, officials stated. The agents carried the man out of the brush where the dense overgrowth makes the heat and humidity more intense.

A Border Patrol EMT and the other agents removed the man’s clothing to begin lowering his body temperature. EMS medical teams arrived and began administering fluids to the man. Once stabilized, the EMS staff transported the man to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Rio Grande Valley Sector officials reported they rescued 222 migrants “from the dangers of traveling illegally through South Texas” this fiscal year.

The two Mexican men will be removed to Mexico once the brother is medically cleared. Both will receive a criminal background investigation before being removed under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials said in a written statement. “The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.”

