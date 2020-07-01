21 Migrants Found in Truck During Arizona Smuggling Attempt

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted a human smuggling attempt near the Colorado River border with Mexico. The incident involved 21 migrants who illegally crossed into the United States on June 29.

Yuma Station agents received information about a group of 21 illegal immigrants crossing into the United States on Monday morning along the Colorado River in southwestern Arizona. The group began piling into a utility truck, according to information obtained from Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials.

Agents responded to the area and disrupted the human smuggling attempt. The agents managed to apprehend 17 of the migrants. The driver and suspected human smuggler fled back to Mexico before they could be apprehended, officials stated.

Agents conducted a medical screening and immigration interview before calling for transportation. The agents identified all 17 as Mexican nationals.

While waiting for transportation, one of the 17 jumped off the truck and fled to Mexico. Mexican law enforcement authorities immediately arrested the subject after he crossed. Officials in the U.S. report the apprehended migrant is being prosecuted under Mexican law.

The agents determined that the smuggler planned to lock the migrants in the cargo compartments where they would have limited air circulation and no means of escape in the event of a crash or abandonment by the smugglers in the heat of the Arizona desert summer.

After transporting the 16 remaining migrants to the Yuma Station, agents carried out a comprehensive background investigation. Once cleared, the agents expelled all 17 to Mexico under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

