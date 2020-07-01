565 Pounds of Liquid Meth Seized on Bus at Texas Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 565 pounds of liquid methamphetamine on a commercial bus attempting to enter from Mexico. The seizure occurred in the Del Rio Sector at the Camino Real International Bridge connecting Eagle Pass, Texas, and Piedras Negras, Coahuila.

Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Camino Real bridge on June 27 observed a 1998 Liberty MCIN commercial bus arriving from Piedras Negras. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection station for a search by a K-9 team and a non-intrusive imaging system inspection, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector CBP officials.

Following the K-9 search and the NII inspection, officers conducted a physical search of the commercial bus. The search led to the discovery of 32 packages of suspected drugs, officials reported. The drugs allegedly tested positive as being liquid methamphetamine. Officer determined the shipment of the contraband weighed 565.88 pounds. Officers reportedly found the meth in the floor area.

Officials estimated the street value of the liquid methamphetamine to be approximately $11,317, 534, the report stated. The officers seized the illicit drugs and the bus. All were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for investigation and possible referral of drug smuggling charges.

“Securing the passenger environment is a critical mission for CBP and this significant methamphetamine seizure underscores the need for our officers to stay ever-vigilant and aware of the narcotics threat while facilitating lawful travel,” Port Director Paul Del Rincon, Eagle Pass Port of Entry, said in a written statement.

