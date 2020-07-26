Vandals Attack ICE Field Office Building in Georgia Capital

Vandals in Atlanta, Georgia, attached the federal building that is home to the city’s field office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It appears the vandals broke out windows and sprayed graffiti on the building.

Media outlets report that vandals swept through 180 Ted Turner Drive early Sunday morning. The vandals allegedly smashed windows and sprayed graffiti on the building that housed the Atlanta ICE Field Office and other immigration-related federal offices including an immigration court.

Signs left behind by vandals read, “No more peace,” and “No cops, no ICE, no borders,” Fox 5 in Atlanta reported.

Fox 5 reporter Emilie Ikeda reported the vandals claimed to “stand in ‘solidarity’ with the ‘Freedom Fighters’ of Portland.

DESTRUCTIVE PROTESTS: Vandals targeted a federal building (DHS/DOJ) last night. Twitter chatter labeled the damage as an effort to stand in “solidarity” with the “Freedom Fighters” of Portland, where protestors have repeatedly clashed w/agents guarding a federal courthouse. pic.twitter.com/7VNhhsli5Q — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaFOX5) July 26, 2020

Ikeda also reported seeing evidence of “smoke bombs” outside the building on Sunday morning.

In a video posted on Twitter by @AcidVitalism, protesters can be heard yelling “Burn it down, burn it down.” It appears the vandals fired incendiary devices at the building and targeted the interior with green lasers.

DHS/ICE Field Office ransacked by frontliners in Atlanta in solidarity with the freedom fighters of the #PortlandProtests and every other suffering poor person trying to build a new world.#PortlandSolidarity #GeorgeFloyd #RayshardBrooks #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/kl7t3hiEKA — Acid Vitalist League (@AcidVitalism) July 26, 2020

An earlier post on Twitter by Daniel Hanley, @calamardh, invites people to “rally against fascism in solidarity with Portland.” It sets a start time for the “#AtlantaProtest” as 10:30 p.m. on July 25.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commisioner Mark Morgan said the individuals in Portland are criminals not protesters.

“It is so frustrating when I hear these individuals referred to as demonstrators or protesters,” the commissioner said. “They’re not. They are criminals.”

“They are coordinating and planning with wilful intent to destroy federal property and seriously injure federal officers and agents,” Morgan explained. “What they are doing, every single night, they are getting together, they are coordinating, they are organizing with a willful intent to destroy federal property and injure federal agents and officers. They come prepared every single night with deadly weapons, commercial-grade fireworks, lasers, frozen water bottles, rocks, and hammers.”

Breitbart Texas reached out to the Federal Protective Services agency responsible for the security of federal buildings including the Atlanta Field Office. A spokesman promised more information as it becomes available.

