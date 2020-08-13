Three Human Smuggling Stash Houses Busted in One Day in Texas Border Town

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents worked with local police to shut down three human smuggling stash houses along the Texas border with Mexico. The August 11 raids resulted in the recovery of 35 migrants.

During the afternoon of August 11, Laredo Sector officials received information about a possible human smuggling stash house on the north side of the city, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials.

Laredo South Station agents coordinated with Laredo Police officers to conduct a search of the home on Taylor Street and found 10 illegal immigrants from Mexico. The agents placed all ten under arrest for immigration violations.

A few hours later, Laredo South agents received additional information regarding a second possible human smuggling stash house just a few blocks from the Mexican border, officials reported. The agents responded with Webb County Constable Precinct 3 deputies and carried out a consensual search of the residence. In this house, agents found 18 more Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S.

About an hour later, Lardeo Police Department officers requested assistance at another suspected stash house located a few blocks from the first stash house. The agents responded to the scene and found seven more illegal immigrants being warehoused in the residence. This group consisted of migrants from El Salvador, Honduras, and Mexico, officials stated.

Border Patrol agents brought all 35 apprehended migrants to the rally point where they were expelled to Mexico under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Despite the ongoing international pandemic, U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector continue to stand at the ready to secure the nation’s borders, prevent the flow of illegal immigration, the exploitation by human smugglers, and the spread of COVID-19,” Laredo Sector officials said in a written statement. “They strive to uphold the agency’s Core Values of Vigilance, Service, and Integrity.”

