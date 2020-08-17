Border Patrol Agents Witness Cartel Rifle Rounds Splash into Rio Grande

At approximately 8:00 am Sunday, a gun battle was heard at the riverbank near the small community of Miguel Aleman, Mexico, opposite Roma, Texas.

20 Mexican soldiers were reportedly attacked by approximately 30 cartel members wearing camouflage with long guns.

Border Patrol agents reported seeing bullets splashing into the river, according to law enforcement information shared with Breitbart Texas.

Mexican authorities reported that nine gunmen were killed. No deaths or injuries were suffered among the soldiers.

An investigation is expected to determine which cartel was responsible for the incident, given that several organizations are fighting for the territory.

#MiguelAleman #Tamaulipas

Está mañana elementos de @SEDENAmx abaten tras enfrentamiento a 9 delincuentes de grupo delictivo sobre la orilla del Río Bravo a espaldas de la Colonia Lucha Social; se aseguraron armas, cartuchos y balas. Cc #Reynosafollow pic.twitter.com/h1f3DR9V3U — Loba Indomable (@loba_indomable) August 17, 2020

This is the same area where, in 2019, agents with the Border Patrol Elite River Marine unit were fired upon and their boat was struck several times. No agents were killed or injured.

Breitbart Texas reports extensively on the violence in Miguel Aleman and Los Guerra. These small communities sit along the Rio Grande across from Roma, Texas. They are engulfed in violence between the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) and the Gulf Cartel.

Violence in this region has increased to the point that the Tamaulipas State Police created a specialized unit called the Public Security Special Operations Group (GOPES). The unit is equipped with air surveillance and armored vehicles.

Jaeson Jones is a retired Captain from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division and a Breitbart Texas contributor. While on duty, he managed daily operations for the Texas Rangers Border Security Operations Center.