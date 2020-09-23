Armed Man Arrested in Texas After Illegally Crossing Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested an armed man after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas. The agents arrested the subject without incident.

Uvalde Station Border Patrol agents patrolling the border near the town of Uvalde, Texas, encountered a man who they suspected had illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico Border. The agents searched the man and found an unloaded .45 caliber pistol, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

During the search, the agents also found a magazine for the .45 caliber Hi-Point pistol, loose rounds of ammunition, and 1 gram of marijuana, officials stated. The agents arrested the man and transported him to the station for processing.

Officials did not disclose if the government will be filing charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm by the Mexican national.

Border Patrol agents are the most assaulted of all federal law enforcement agents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan previously stated.

On September 21, a Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent came under assault by a migrant armed with a knife, Breitbart Texas reported.

The assailant stabbed the agent multiple times, officials stated. The agent managed to draw a service weapon and fire, striking the attacker. The illegal alien sustained a fatal injury from the shooting and died at the scene.

Doctors at a Tucson-area hospital treated the agent for the knife wounds and released him.

“The FBI, CBP Office of Professional Responsibility, DHS Office of Inspector General, and Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, with the FBI serving as lead federal agency for the investigation of this incident,” Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials stated.

