Border Patrol Agent Stabbed — Assailant Shot, Killed

A Tucson Sector agent patrolling the border on foot east of Nogales on the morning of September 21 encountered a group of migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. As the agent attempted to place the group in custody, one of the migrants attacked with a knife, according to information provided by Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials.

Earlier tonight a Tucson Sector #BorderPatrol Agent was attacked and stabbed multiple times while on patrol near Nogales. Details here. pic.twitter.com/oQEM5XgvNz — Roy D. Villareal (@USBPChiefTCA) September 22, 2020

The assailant stabbed the agent multiple times, officials stated. The agent managed to draw a service weapon and fire, striking the attacker. The illegal alien sustained a fatal injury from the shooting and died at the scene.

Other agents arranged for a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations helicopter to airlift the agent to the Nogales Airport. There, an awaiting air ambulance transported the wounded agent to a hospital in Tucson.

Doctors at the hospital treated the agent for his wounds and released him once medically cleared.

“The FBI, CBP Office of Professional Responsibility, DHS Office of Inspector General, and Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, with the FBI serving as lead federal agency for the investigation of this incident,” Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials stated.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Tucson Sector officials for additional information about the assailant and the incident. Officials responded they could not provide any additional information at this time.

