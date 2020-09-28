WATCH: Thousands Rally in Pickups for Trump in Texas Panhandle

An estimated 5,000 people rallied in pickup trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, and cars in the Texas Panhandle to show support for the re-election of President Donald Trump. People lined up for more than a mile to get into an already overflowing parking lot prior to the rally’s start.

Trump supporters gathered a Lubbock’s historic Cook’s Garage on Sunday to participate in a rally that would eventually stretch for miles on the city’s Loop 289 freeway.

Local elected officials and candidates took advantage of the opportunity to address the large crowd of potential voters prior to the rally hitting the streets. Those included Texas State Senator Charles Perry, Joaquin City Councilman Mike Cummings, Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 3 Candidate Cary Shaw, Lubbock Mayoral Candidate Stephen Sanders, former Texas Federation of College Republicans Chairman Decker Reno, and many pro-life organization speakers.

“The Trump Train contained thousands of cars and trucks decked out with Trump flags and decals,” Pastor Mark Lee Dickson posted on Facebook. “It was quite the sight to see as it took over two hours for the entire train to leave the parking lot in order to cruise the loop for Donald J. Trump.

Dickson estimated more than 5,000 people attended the rally. Breitbart Texas reached out to the Lubbock Police Department for an official estimate. A reply was not immediately available.

Most of the trucks, motorcycles, cars, and SUVs flew U.S., Texas, and Trump flags.

A video posted on Facebook shows people lining up spanning more than a mile to join the overflowing Cook’s Garage and surrounding parking lots on Sunday afternoon. Organizers slated the rally to run from 6 p.m. until dark, KCBD NBC 11 reported.

“When showing up please wait beside the loop until the Trump Train passes by and join in. Please be respectful of all laws and fellow Americans,” organizers Dwight Friesen and Forks Loewen wrote on Facebook. “This will be a family-friendly event. Let’s go out, have a good time, and show our great President our love and support. Please share this with your family, friends, and fellow patriots. Texas has Trump’s back!”

The rally, called a huge success by organizers, concluded after sunset on Sunday night.

