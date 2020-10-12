Tripwires and Triggers: Ride in an Armed Cartel Smuggling Truck Deep into Texas

Breitbart Texas’ cameras return to Roma, Texas, after the Los Zetas Cartel now controls Miguel Aleman, the small Mexican community sitting across the Rio Grande. Exclusive video from local law enforcement in Texas shows heavily armed smugglers at a drop point near Hebbronville, Texas. In this episode of Tripwires and Triggers, we analyze how Los Zetas took their new turf and what that will mean for Mexicans and Americans alike living in the vicinity.

Jaeson Jones is a retired Captain from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division and a Breitbart Texas contributor. While on duty, he managed daily operations for the Texas Rangers Border Security Operations Center