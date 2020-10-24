Border Patrol Agents Involved in Fatal Shootings in Texas, California

U.S. Border Patrol agents became involved in two agent-involved shootings within hours of each other in Texas and California. Both shootings ended in the death of the subjects after agents were allegedly assaulted.

During the evening hours of October 23, Laredo Sector agents and other law enforcement agencies engaged a “significant human smuggling case” in the city of Laredo, Texas, according to an official statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Statement Update on Agent Involved Fatal Shooting in Laredo Sector pic.twitter.com/KLVDRQhw9V — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) October 24, 2020

In a video released on Saturday morning, Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agents Matthew Hudak said, “A suspect assaulted one of our agents with a motor vehicle. That suspect was fatally wounded in that incident.”

Hudak said others, including a Border Patrol agent were injured. The agent and other injured parties were released from the hospital on Saturday.

The incident occurred in an area east of the downtown area that is well known for human smuggling operations and stash houses.

The incident and shooting are being investigated by the Laredo Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A few hours earlier, a San Diego Sector Border Patrol agent shot and killed a subject while on duty near the International border, San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a video statement.

Initial Statement on an Agent-Involved Fatal Shooting in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/qqPbrvgtnr — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) October 24, 2020

Then the incident took place at about 5:45 p.m. local time near the Las Americas Premium Outlets close to the international border.

Chief Hietke provided few details related to the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. He promised more updates as information becomes available.

NBC7 San Diego reported the decedent was not a U.S. citizen and had allegedly been involved in an altercation with the Border Patrol agent on federal property.

The shooting is being investigated by the San Diego Police Department

