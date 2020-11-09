Biden Supporter Threatened Texas Trump Rallygoers with Knife, Say Police

Police arrested a Biden supporter who allegedly threw eggs and brandished a knife to threaten Trump boosters during a weekend rally in south Texas. Authorities arrested two female Biden fans who also allegedly harassed the group as well.

The incident took place on Saturday in Harlingen when Trump supporters gathered for a prayer meeting in the city’s downtown area, information released by the local police department revealed.

On 11/07/2020 at approximately 5:27PM Harlingen Police Officers responded to the area of N A St and W Jackson Ave in… Posted by Harlingen Police Department on Monday, November 9, 2020

The group was holding their meeting when 20-year-old John Rivas arrived with two other women and he began throwing eggs, a statement by Harlingen Police revealed. When the Trump supporters asked him to leave, Rivas “displayed a knife” and then left the area before police arrived. Authorities located Rivas shortly after and tried to arrest him, but the teen apparently resisted for a short period. Authorities say they found a serrated kitchen knife. Police charged Rivas with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of resisting arrest, and one misdemeanor count of disruption of a meeting.

Authorities also arrested Marilyn Lopez, 19, and Millanie X. Ortiz-Ruiz, 18, on misdemeanor disruption of a meeting charges.

A local resident posted on Facebook the moment when Rivas appears to struggle with police. One of the female suspects can be heard threatening to spit on the face of a man who tried to help police during the arrest.

