WATCH: Migrants Torch Trump Effigy in Mexico near Texas Border

Migrants in Mexico awaiting U.S. asylum hearings torched an effigy of President Donald Trump. Footage shows some holding signs supporting Joe Biden as an expletive-laden song plays in the background.

Over the weekend, migrants at a makeshift camp in Matamoros celebrated Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s projected win. The migrants in that camp are primarily from Central America, who must wait in Mexico until their respective U.S. asylum hearings.

In a video shared by Valerie Gonzalez, from The Monitor migrants can be seen carting an effigy of Trump to the banks of the Rio Grande. A song plays in the background with the lyrics stating: “F*ck your mother Donald Trump.”

Currently at the Matamoros migrant camp. pic.twitter.com/nSp5TEuPMb — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) November 8, 2020

In a second video, migrants set fire to the effigy while one man stands nearby holding a Biden-Harris sign.

It ended with a burned effigy at the riverbanks. pic.twitter.com/qGYzdaPPkZ — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) November 8, 2020

