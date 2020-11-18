Fmr. Secretary of Defense Admits He Has No Fear of Mexican Courts Ahead of U.S. Release

Mexico’s former secretary of defense said he does not fear that country’s justice system during U.S. court hearing. The general faced several drug trafficking charges but after diplomatic pressure from Mexico, he will return home a free man.

During a court hearing in New York, U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon asked Former Mexican Secretary of Defense Salvador “The Godfather” Cienfuegos if he agreed that he did not fear prosecution in Mexico. According to reporting by Alan Feuer, Cienfuegos agreed with the statement.

Judge Amon asks if he agrees that he has no fear of persecution in Mexico. He does agree. — Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) November 18, 2020

During the hearing, information surfaced that the call for a dismissal of charges came from the highest level of the U.S. Department of Justice after pressure from the Mexico City. Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office asked to be able to investigate Cienfuegos, however, there is no guarantee of charges or even interim jailing.

U.S. agents arrested Cienfuegos on October 15 in California as he landed for a vacation. U.S. authorities claimed Cienfuegos worked closely with and protected members of the Beltran Leyva Cartel known as “H2.”

