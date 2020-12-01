480 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine Seized at Texas Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 480 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine from two attempted border crossings at the Laredo Port of Entry.

Officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas, on November 23 observed a stake bed truck approaching from Mexico for entry into Texas, according to information obtained from Office of Field Operations officials in Laredo. The driver reported manifest listing evaporator machines as his cargo.

Big double play: #CBP officers seize $6.5M in methamphetamine, cocaine in separate seizures in the cargo environment at #Laredo’s World Trade Bridge. Read more here: https://t.co/R5XS61Nbpb pic.twitter.com/X8KXPyHUTt — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) November 30, 2020

Officers referred the driver of the 2004 GMC/C4 stake bed truck to the secondary inspection where a K-9 alerted to an odor it is trained to detect. Officers carried out a non-intrusive imaging system inspection that led to the discovery of seven packages of drugs hidden in the shipment.

Officers removed the packages and found 226.19 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated $4.5 million. Officers seized the drugs and the vehicle.

On November 25, officers assigned to the same bridge observed a 2003 International tractor hauling a flatbed trailer. The shipment appeared to be loaded with marble. Officers referred the driver to the secondary inspection area and a K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drugs. A non-intrusive imaging system search led to the discovery of 119 packages.

Officers removed the packages and identified the drugs as cocaine. Officials estimated the 256.61 pounds of cocaine to have an estimated street value of nearly $2 million.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the tractor-trailer rig. Officials did not disclose any information about the two drivers.

The two seizures totaled $6,502639, officials reported.

The case has been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

