Three Human Stash Houses Raided in Texas Border City

Joint federal and local law enforcement efforts yielded raids on three human stash houses in Laredo, Texas, in roughly 36 hours this week. A total of 42 migrants were found packed into the border city houses.

Laredo Station Border Patrol agents joined Webb County Constables Office Precinct 2 after receiving information about possible human smuggling stash houses in a community located near the U.S.-Mexico Border, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

On December 15, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations agents, and Webb County law enforcement officials reported to a Laredo house on Vidaurri Avenue after receiving complaints of suspicious activity at the address. A consensual search of the property was performed and found 13 foreign nationals without lawful presence, according to Laredo Sector officials.

Several hours later on December 15, agents responded to a separate suspicious activity call on a home on Arkansas Avenue. A search led to the discovery of another 12 individuals illegally present from Mexico and Honduras, federal officials note.

On December 16, the partnered forces responded to a house on Meadow Avenue and found yet another 17 individuals from Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the migrants were found without personal protective equipment (PPE) despite the close quarters. Upon apprehension, the illegal immigrants are provided masks and medical screenings.

Under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Border Patrol agents reportedly expel apprehended migrants to Mexico within two hours of discovery.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.