Texas Firefighters Deliver Baby at Home on Christmas Eve

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston firefighters delivered a healthy baby girl on Christmas Eve in her new home while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

In the early evening of Christmas Eve, members of Houston Fire Departments Engine 5 responded to a call regarding a woman in labor. The crew, based on the city’s west side, provided care for the mother while they awaited the arrival of an ambulance.

On Christmas Eve 2020, at 2222 hours, the crew of HFD Engine 5 delivered a healthy baby girl at a couple’s home while waiting for an ambulance. (Picture posted with permission of family.) Thanks for photo, Andy Williamson. pic.twitter.com/CY1ORCG7eF — Houston Firefighters (@FirefightersHOU) December 25, 2020

As it became apparent that the baby would not wait, the firefighters delivered the baby girl.

The Houston Firefighters Association tweeted the photo of the proud parents and the happy crew of firefighters.

Houston Firefighters Association President Marty Lancton told Breitbart Texas, “Houston firefighters are grateful that we could help deliver the family’s new bundle of joy and that Mom and baby are recovering well. Our crew appreciated the opportunity to help. We applaud Mom’s bravery in the delivery. We wish the family a Merry Christmas!”

HFD Captain Andy Williamson said in a Facebook post that the mother was scheduled to deliver via C-section.

“Despite everything,” Williamson wrote, “there are still cool things that happen at this job!”

On Christmas Eve, 2020, at 2222 hours, Engine 5 delivered a healthy baby girl at the couple’s home that supposed to be a… Posted by Andy Williamson on Thursday, December 24, 2020

Elsewhere, Houston Fire Department officials tweeted a safety reminder related to the holiday season.

HFD wants everyone to have a safe and happy holiday by keeping some simple safety tips in mind while celebrating the holiday season. Read More @ https://t.co/MU3lWVCxkA @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/1l4ExhzNBB — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) December 23, 2020

