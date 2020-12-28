25 Pounds of Meth Seized on Christmas at Arizona Checkpoint near Border

A Christmas Day inspection at a Yuma Sector Border Patrol interior immigration checkpoint led to the seizure of 25 pounds of methamphetamine. The drug seizure followed an alert from a Border Patrol K-9 at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint on the afternoon of Christmas Day observed a Cadillac sedan approaching for inspection. During the initial interview, the agents identified the driver and two passengers as U.S. citizens from Oklahoma, according to Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials.

#PawsOnPatrol never take a day off…not even Christmas. #YumaSector K9 alerts to vehicle traveling through #USBP checkpoint on Friday and a search reveals 25 pounds of methamphetamine, a loaded pistol, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. #TheKnowsNose Bitly: https://t.co/QWqV8vZuo1 pic.twitter.com/SFBddRfmon — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) December 28, 2020

A Border Patrol K-9 conducted a walk-around inspection where the K-9 alerted to an odor it is trained to detect coming from the Cadillac, officials stated. The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station.

Secondary inspection agents conducted a physical search of the sedan and found 10 vacuum-sealed packages they believed to be filled with drugs. The search also led to the discovery of a loaded 9mm pistol and approximately 50 grams of marijuana. Agents also found several pieces of drug paraphernalia, officials reported.

The agents tested the drugs and identified the packages as being filled with 25 pounds of methamphetamine. Officials report the drugs are worth an estimated $62,000.

The agents placed the three U.S. citizens from Oklahoma under arrest for allegedly smuggling methamphetamine. They also seized the drugs, vehicle, pistol, a 15-round loaded magazine, and the drug paraphernalia, the press release continued.

CBP officials issue praise last week for Border Patrol K-9s and the work they do to keep Border Patrol agents and our country safe.

The first four Border Patrol K9 teams were deployed in 1987. Now the CBP Canine Program is the largest and most diverse law enforcement canine program in the country. Learn about the history of the CBP Canine Program: https://t.co/RZGBKgRDK3 pic.twitter.com/EiXyRYjgBa — CBP (@CBP) December 22, 2020

Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan said “We couldn’t do our work without these loyal, intelligent partners” in a tweet Monday morning.

