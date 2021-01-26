Feds Seize $500K in Unreported Cash from Boat Headed to Bahamas

CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) crews teamed up with other law enforcement agencies to interdict a boat traveling from the U.S. to the Bahamas with unreported currency onboard.

AMO’s Miami Marine Unit and Miami Air and Marine Branch agents took action on January 24 to stop a vessel headed to the Bahamas for an outbound inspection, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Partnerships getting the job done..!! @CBPAMO agents working together with our counterparts @DEAMIAMIDiv and @HSI_Miami investigated a suspicious outbound small pleasure craft. Agents seized approximately 500K. Investigation ongoing. @CBPSoutheast @CBPFlorida @USCGSoutheast. pic.twitter.com/NwmE7MiOVq — CBP AMO Regional Director SE (@CBPAMORegDirSE) January 25, 2021

After stopping the vessel, agents coordinated with ICE Homeland Security Investigations and Drug Enforcement Administration special agents. During a search of the watercraft, a K-9 alerted to an odor it is trained to detect in the center console.

Agents conducted a physical search of the console, cooler, and laundry detergent boxes and found bundles of cash, officials stated.

The agents counted the undeclared U.S. currency and reported the seizure of approximately $500,000.

“Air and Marine Operations works closely with law enforcement partners to provide unparalleled domain awareness in the air and maritime environments,” said Tony Arevalo, Director, Air and Marine Operation, Miami Air and Marine Branch. “Nefarious actors often seek to conceal and move currency from their activities.”

A St. Thomas-based Coastal Interceptor Vessel crew worked with local authorities to interdict a suspect vessel near Culebra on the evening of January 14. Marine Interdiction Agents arrested one person, and seized $316,930 USD, and the vessel. @CBPAMORegDirSE pic.twitter.com/RcSCzw6DsJ — CBP AMO (@CBPAMO) January 24, 2021

Ten days earlier, an AMO Coastal Interceptor Vessel crew from St. Thomas teamed up with local law enforcement to interdict another vessel near Culebra.

A search of that vessel led to the discovery of an additional $316,930 in undeclared currency.

Officials seized the boats and the more than $800,000 in cash.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.