EXCLUSIVE: FBI Fugitive Ordered Kidnapping of Mexican Border State Drug Figure’s Relative, Sources Reveal

A drug lord listed as one of the FBI’s Most Wanted is believed to have ordered the kidnapping of a man in the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon. The abduction is one of the many violent crimes attributed to the elusive kingpin while nearby officials routinely proclaim overall safety.

The kidnapping took place Monday evening in the Valle de San Angel neighborhood of San Pedro. The region is home to some of Mexico’s wealthiest families and where U.S. diplomats assigned to Monterrey typically live. Neighbors called 911 after seeing gunmen kidnap Rolando Garcia Cantu with a Volkswagen Jetta and a Nissan Sentra.

By the time authorities responded, the gunmen managed to escape. Local police set up checkpoints at the main entrances to the city, however, they were unable to intercept anyone involved. The victim is believed to be related to “old school” drug trafficking figures in Nuevo Leon and remains missing.

A U.S. law enforcement source who operates in Mexico revealed to Breitbart Texas that the kidnapping is currently attributed to Jose Rodolfo “El Gato” Villarreal, a feared drug lord who controls San Pedro with an iron fist. El Gato’s men also extort restaurants, bars, and other local businesses. The criminal organization also runs a large-scale tax evasion and fraud operation through the use of fake receipts called “facturas.”

The FBI is currently offering a $1 million cash reward for information leading to the arrest of Villarreal. El Gato and several top associates are wanted in Texas in connection with the 2013 murder of Gulf Cartel attorney-turned-informant Jesus Guerrero Chapa. Guerrero Chapa was living in Southlake, near Dallas, when gunmen murdered him. Villarreal had a personal vendetta against Guerrero Chapa, who he blamed for the death of his father.

Gerald “Tony” Aranda is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.