WATCH: USBP Surveillance Drone Spots 40 Migrants Crossing Border into Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 40 migrants after spotting them with unmanned surveillance drones. The apprehensions took place over a few hours due to the use of the technology.

“Over a few hours span yesterday morning, Del Rio Sector sUAS (Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems) pilots assisted in the apprehension of over 40 illegal aliens,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero tweeted. “These airborne cameras don’t replace traditional law enforcement skills, but their assistance is highly valuable.”

The Impact of #Technology: Over a few hours span yesterday morning, Del Rio Sector sUAS pilots assisted in the apprehension of over 40 illegal aliens. These airborne cameras don’t replace traditional law enforcement skills, but their assistance is highly valuable. pic.twitter.com/3nts7eoqMi — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) February 3, 2021

Use of the mobile surveillance technology allows Border Patrol agents to more effectively cover the border area that lacks a physical barrier,” Former Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan previously told Breitbart Texas. “It acts as a force multiplier,” he explained. He described technology as a part of the border wall system funded by Congress and directed by then-President Donald Trump.

Another video tweeted by Skero last week shows the discovery and subsequent apprehension of more than 115 migrants. These arrest occurred during a single shift near Eagle Pass, Texas.

Last night, Eagle Pass Station agents arrested more than 115 during their midnight shift! With teamwork, technology, and tenacity, our agents are working hard to secure the border and protect the residents of this great nation. pic.twitter.com/EneRGxET99 — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) January 27, 2021

A few days earlier, 30 more migrants ended up in Border Patrol custody with the assistance of the sUAS pilots.

Spinning Up! An sUAS pilot readies his equipment to assist fellow Carrizo Springs Station agents catch a group of 30 illegal aliens attempting to avoid detection in the brush. These small aerial system provide a valuable perspective and awareness to agents on the ground. pic.twitter.com/G0j60iJjqe — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) January 23, 2021

