VIDEO: 75-100 Vehicle Pileup on Texas Highway Leaves at Least 5 Dead

A vehicle pileup involving 75-100 cars, trucks, and 18-wheelers left at least 5 people dead and many others injured. The incident took place on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday morning.

A video tweeted by Hermilo Gonzalez shows a FedEx truck careening into the rear of the already massive pileup. At least four other vehicles pile into the rear of the pileup in the 30-second video.

Pileup in Fort Worth this morning. Stay safe out there y’all. Roads are going to be dangerous for the next week. pic.twitter.com/U3Hcy2iCIN — Hermilo Gonzalez (@Morocazo) February 11, 2021

The Fort Worth Police Department confirmed that at least five people died in the carnage.

Update on I35 accident – 10:22a.m. 02/11/2012 https://t.co/tV1yvpzDJ1 — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 11, 2021

CBSDFW Chief Meteorologist F. Scott Padgett tweeted aerial images of the aftermath of the winter-storm pileup.

Shots from the @CBSDFW Chopper11 of the cleanup efforts after a 70 vehicle involved deadly accident this morning in North Fort Worth. This is on 35W where 5 fatalities have been reported. pic.twitter.com/1SsiVhS2v1 — F. Scott Padgett (@ScottPadgettCBS) February 11, 2021

Emergency workers rushed to the scene of the crashes to begin the process of rescuing survivors — many of whom began suffering hypothermia from the frigid temperatures. Officials brought buses in to hold the uninjured and less injured drivers and passengers until other transportation arrangements could be made.

Crews are working to untangle the dozens of vehicles involved in the icy pileup on I-35W in Fort Worth. Authorities have so far confirmed five fatalities in this incident. https://t.co/q2L6gpyQ53 pic.twitter.com/n5bO4OMwJo — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) February 11, 2021

In a 34-second video tweeted by Mocha Darling, 10 vehicles, including the FedEx truck seen above, can be seen or heard smashing into the pileup.

Prayers for those in Fort Worth Texas‼️‼️‼️ #FortWorthTexas pic.twitter.com/ayjD8O4Wdi — Mocha Darling (@mocha__darling) February 11, 2021

Cars, trucks, and tractor-trailer rigs continue to pile into the mass of vehicles. In a video tweeted by Kait, vehicles are thrown through the air as 18-wheelers continue smashing into the pileup.

Prayers for all these families in Fort Worth. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/4fn4hidrBV — kait (@tkaiitlyn) February 11, 2021

Que vaina! No quiero imaginar este Lunes en la autopista. pic.twitter.com/X3zQbpCPHo — Yo Soy Bella Y Qué ! (@Belliiisima89) February 11, 2021

By midday, work crews began removing vehicles and emergency crews continued searching for injured people possible trapped in the destruction.

