Human Smugglers Leave Migrant Woman for Dead in Texas Winter Storm

Big Bend Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant woman left for dead by human smugglers during the Texas winter storm last week. Agents found the woman on a ranch near Marfa, Texas.

Van Horn Border Patrol Station agents received information from a caller claiming that a relative had been abandoned by a smuggler on February 13. Due to the dangerous winter storm conditions, the agents immediately began a search and rescue operation, according to information obtained from Big Bend Sector Border Patrol officials.

Putting your life in the hands of unscrupulous smugglers could mean death. A woman was abandoned by a smuggler and suffered for 6 days in freezing temps. She’s lucky to be alive after being rescued by Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents. https://t.co/rVjFPgFsJf pic.twitter.com/ntFuR3GpQ5 — CBP West Texas (@CBPWestTexas) February 23, 2021

The agents initially had no success in the search. Eventually, the agents made contact with a rancher who said he had encountered the missing woman. The agents quickly went to the ranch and found the woman, officials stated.

A Border Patrol agent trained as an Emergency Medical Technician examined the woman and determined she was suffering a near-fatal level of hypothermia. The EMT agent quickly performed first-aid measures to begin raising her dangerously low core body temperature.

Once the woman became stabilized, the agents arranged transportation for the woman from the remote area of Texas to a regional hospital. Doctors began treating the woman, identified as a 43-year-old Mexican national, for hypothermia and severe frostbite.

Border Patrol officials reported:

The female subject notified agents that she spent three days hidden among rocks during the actual snowstorm. According to initial reports, she said that once the snow stopped falling, she made her way to an abandoned shed where she spent three additional days in freezing temperatures. On the sixth day she observed a dirt road that had fresh vehicle tracks and followed them until she came upon a rancher. The unfortunate events that unfolded during this harrowing experience may last for a while as she tries to recover from her frostbite and its lingering effects.

“It’s unfortunate so many people place their lives in the hands of unscrupulous smugglers, which often results in a tragic situation like this,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin said in a written statement. “For smugglers, it’s a business and they will leave you behind if you cannot keep up with them.”

Doctors released the woman after “extensive medical treatment.” Border Patrol agents processed her under sector protocols.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection remains vigilant regarding U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure that COVID-19 is not further introduced into the United States,” officials said in a written statement.

