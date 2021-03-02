Texas Governor Ends Mask Mandate, Businesses Open 100 Percent

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the ending of the statewide coronavirus mask mandate during an event in Lubbock, Texas. The mandate went into effect in July and required all Texans to wear a mask covering the mouth and nose while in public places.

Governor Abbott addressed a group of small business and community leaders at a meeting of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday afternoon. During the meeting, the governor announced he would end the statewide coronavirus mask mandate.

“It is time for Texas to be open 100 percent,” the governor said. “Everybody that wants a job should be able to get a job. Every business that wants to be open should be open.”

The governor said all businesses of any time can be open at 100 percent capacity. He also said Texas is “ending the statewide mask mandate.”

The Texas governor issued the mandate in July in an executive order, Breitbart News reported. The order required “all Texans to wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions.”

The proclamation also gave local authorities the approval to issue restrictions on outdoor gatherings of more than ten people.

The governor teased the idea of lifting statewide orders during a press conference in Corpus Christi last week.

Governor Abbott responded to a question about when he would end the statewide mandate requiring the wearing of masks.

The governor called it a “great question,” the Texas Tribune reported. “We’re working right now on evaluating when we’re gonna be able to remove all statewide orders, and we will be making announcements about that pretty soon.”

