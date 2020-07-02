Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Issues Statewide Mask Requirement

All Texans are required to wear masks in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive cases of COVID-19, Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday.

“Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order requiring all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions,” the press release read.

The release continued:

The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people, and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.

However, the governor’s order listed persons the requirement did not apply to, such as people 10 years of age or younger, persons with a medical condition or disability that prevented them from wearing a mask, and those consuming food and drink or seated at a restaurant to do so.

Sunday, Breitbart News reported that the number of coronavirus cases had increased in Texas, Florida, and Arizona during the two weeks and three days between June 9 and June 26.

“The percentage of those who tested positive for COVID-19 is also up over the past two weeks and three days in all three states,” the report said.

“As a result of the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday rolled back some of the re-opening measures in their respective states, ordering bars to close,” it continued.

However, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-TX) told Fox News’s Shannon Bream on Monday that compared to other states, fatalities due to the coronavirus were low in Texas and the curve had flattened.

He stated:

So, we are still flat and right where we were in fatalities going back a month or two months ago. For example, we had 10 deaths in the report today, every life is valuable. But 10, we had 47 the other day, then we had 20, then we had 30. What I’m watching Shannon, is that key indicator: how many people are dying from this? And across the country, we’ve seen that flatten, and we’ve seen that flatten so far and prayerfully that will continue.

Thursday, Abbott said wearing a mask in public was “proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

“If Texans commit to wearing face coverings in public spaces and follow the best health and safety practices, we can both slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep Texas open for business,” he concluded.