Mexico’s Top Cop Meets with Fugitive Romanian Mobster

Mexico’s top law enforcement official had a meeting with man described as one of the top mafia bosses from Romania. The alleged kingpin is wanted in the U.S. and Mexico.

Public Security Secretary Rosa Isela Rodriguez confirmed on Tuesday that she met with Florian “The Shark” Tudor, a man described as a top leader with the Romanian mafia, according to a prepared statement. The release revealed the mobster requested the meeting and was freely allowed to leave.

Florian was named last month by Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit as being the leader of a crime syndicate based in Cancun that specialized in credit card cloning and other high-tech crimes. The Mexican case was done in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Treasury. Agency head Santiago Nieto froze all Mexico-based bank accounts in the matter. Nieto also revealed that he referred the case to Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office for prosecution.

The news of the referral appears to be the reason for Florian’s request to meet with Mexican officials.

