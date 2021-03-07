WATCH: Parade of Migrants Stream Across Border into Arizona

A video tweeted by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) shows a steady stream of migrants marching into the U.S. from Mexico. The senator said the migrants are responding to “Joe Biden’s open border, catch and release policy.

“The tip of the iceberg near Yuma, AZ as immigrants begin to flood into the US responding to @JoeBiden’s open border, catch and release policy,” Senator Johnson tweeted. “How many have COVID?”

The tip of the iceberg near Yuma, AZ as immigrants begin to flood into the US responding to @JoeBiden’s open border, catch and release policy. How many have COVID? pic.twitter.com/8Cu3k88etZ — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 7, 2021

It is not clear how many migrants marched through before and after the video ran.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with Yuma County Sheriff’s Office deputies last week to disrupt another human smuggling incident where they found 18 migrants packed in a human smuggling stash house.

The agents arrested the migrants and transported them to the Yuma Station for processing. In addition, the agents arrested 29-year-old Rodolfo Rodriguez, a U.S. citizen, in connection the stash house operation.

#YumaSector and @YumaSheriff discover 18 illegal aliens in stash house. These inter-agency relationships are vital to safeguarding our community and dismantling these human smuggling operations. Details: https://t.co/rUeU9BCVOJ pic.twitter.com/fBj9mu2hPb — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) March 4, 2021

A criminal background investigation revealed Rodriguez has an extensive criminal history. His crimes include a felony for aggravated harassment, Yuma Sector officials stated.

Border Patrol agents arrested approximately 100,000 migrants in February who illegally crossed the U.S. border from Mexico, Breitbart Texas reported.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.