CBP Stops ‘Zombie Apocalypse’ Ammo Bound for Honduras

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a smuggler from transporting “Zombie Apocalypse” ammo to Honduras. The officers found the “self-defense” ammunition in a cargo container of household goods bound for Central America.

CBP officers assigned to the Port of Wilmington, Deleware, on April 26 searched a shipping container bound for Honduras after a non-invasive inspection revealed anomalies in the container, according to CBP officials. An x-ray examination led to the discovery of a suspicious package.

Wilmington, Delaware @CBP and our @USCG partners intercepted a box of ‘Zombie Apocalypse’ .38 ammo being smuggled to Honduras in a shipment of household goods. Read https://t.co/WPknApKmQ0 pic.twitter.com/UF0qdUb5PO — CBP Mid-Atlantic (@CBPMidAtlantic) May 1, 2021

The officers searched the container and found a box of 40 rounds of Zombie Terminator .38-caliber ammunition. The company describes the bullets as the “best self-defense ammo during a zombie apocalypse,” officials stated.

Officials stated the ammunition was packed inside a container of household goods headed to Honduras.

“Ultimately, Customs and Border Protection does not want illegally exported ammunition ending up in the hands of criminals or criminal organizations who could use that ammo to hurt innocent victims,” Keith Fleming, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office said in a written statement. “CBP remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners like the U.S. Coast Guard to detect, deter and disrupt illegal activities and dangerous products at our ports of entry.”

