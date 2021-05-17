Two Migrants Rescued at Opposite Ends of Southwest Border

Border Patrol agents rescued two migrants who became dangerously dehydrated at opposite ends of the U.S. Mexico border. The rescues took place last week in the Rio Grande Valley and San Diego Sectors after illegal border crossings.

Falfurrias Station Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector began tracking a group of 33 migrants on Friday as they attempted to march around the interior immigration checkpoint located in Brooks County, Texas. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) aircrew from the McAllen Air Branch assisted in tracking the migrant group.

RESCUED! While working with #USBP agents, a McAllen-based H-60 crew landed in Texas to rescue an unresponsive migrant woman. An AMO Emergency Medical Technican rendered aid & the crew delivered her to ground transportation for medical attention. Read more: https://t.co/jk6vFhprHQ pic.twitter.com/cmQtcCRB3j — CBP AMO (@CBPAMO) May 15, 2021

So far this year, at least 27 migrants have been found dead on these ranches after migrants became lost after human smugglers abandoned them, according to reports from the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office.

As the Border Patrol agents rounded up the group, they discovered an unresponsive woman, officials stated. The AMO UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew decided to land and provide immediate assistance to the distressed migrant woman. The AMO paramedic assessed the woman’s condition and loaded her into the helicopter.

The aircrew transported her to the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint where an awaiting ambulance transported her to a regional hospital.

At the opposite end of the U.S.-Mexico border, San Diego agents assigned to the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) team received information from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department regarding a lost migrant. The BORSTAR team launched an immediate search after learning the man had been lost for four days, had no water, and was unable to walk, officials said in a written statement.

Utilization location information provided by sheriff’s department officials, the agents moved into the area on all-terrain vehicles and began their search. A short time later, the agents found the man who said he was in good health other than being dehydrated. The BORSTAR agents provided water and electrolytes.

The agents then extracted the man on their ATVs to an awaiting Border Patrol team. The agents identified the man as a 35-year-old Mexican national illegally present in the United States.

“Many of the heroic missions accomplished by our agents go unseen as they steadfastly patrol remote locations along the border and respond to these types of emergencies,” San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke said. “Time and again our search and rescue team has proven to be an invaluable asset in effecting our national security mission and preserving lives. I am grateful for their efforts.”