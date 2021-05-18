Female Border Patrol Agent Assaulted by Migrant During Arrest in Texas

A migrant woman allegedly assaulted a female U.S. Border Patrol agent in Laredo, Texas. The alleged assault occurred as the agent attempted to place two migrant women into custody.

“On May 7, 2021, a female Border Patrol agent was assaulted by an undocumented individual as the agent attempted to place the individual under arrest,” Laredo Sector officials said in a statement on May 18. “The agent received medical treatment at a local medical facility.”

The incident took place at about 9:50 p.m. on May 7, according to the Laredo Morning Times. The agent observed suspicious activity near the HEB grocery store parking lot. The agent approached the two women who began to evade arrest, a criminal complaint published by the local newspaper revealed.

The agent caught up with the two women and place the first one in custody without incident. As the agent attempted to arrest the second woman, a fight ensued leading to the alleged assault and injury to the female agent.

The woman, identified in the documents as “Zambrano-Moreno,” is now charged with assaulting a federal agent. Laredo Sector officials stated the woman will be prosecuted. The incident remains under investigation, officials stated.

Doctors at the STAT Specialty Hospital treated the agent for a contusion to her left hand.

A report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection reveals that Border Patrol agents were assaulted 188 times through April 30 of this fiscal year — which began on October 1, 2020. Of those, 19 assaults took place in the Laredo Sector.

Of the 188 assaults on agents, 103 were classified as physical assaults. Agents were assaulted by vehicles 21 times and by firearms four times, the report states.